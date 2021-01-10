Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Ian Guider: We have the money but where is the plan to get back to work?

The state does not need to be concerned about the deficit for now but it does need to worry about businesses and jobs

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
10th January, 2021
Ian Guider: We have the money but where is the plan to get back to work?
As bad as the pandemic has been for the economy, there is a seemingly endless well of money we can access, courtesy of investors, to cushion the blow

The ultimate paradox of Covid-19’s impact on the economy was on full display last week. As the Central Statistics Office released data showing that one-fifth of the workforce was unemployed at the end of December, and the Department of Finance unveiled a massive €19 billion deficit in the public finances, bond investors were clamouring to grab a slice of the debt being offered by the state.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) had...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Property market: a report has shown that house prices have actually risen during the Covid pandemic

Aidan Regan: Now is the time to rethink the state’s role in our economy

Economics Aidan Regan 5 hours ago
The Oliver St John Gogarty pub in Temple Bar: restaurants, gastropubs, hairdressers and other businesses closed their doors on Christmas Eve for yet another spell caused by a surge in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ian Guider: Amid the gloom, there are still reasons to be of good cheer

Economics Ian Guider 2 weeks ago
The stock market has been touted by President Donald Trump as the true indicator of what he has done for the US economy. Picture: Getty

Comment: Wall Street does not reflect what’s happening on Main Street

Economics Eugene Kiernan 2 weeks ago
Technological change is accelerating, and history tells us that we tend to underestimate exponential change. Picture: Getty

Comment: We’re on the cusp of tech-driven economic revolution

Economics Ian Quigley 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1