Ian Guider: We have the money but where is the plan to get back to work?
The state does not need to be concerned about the deficit for now but it does need to worry about businesses and jobs
The ultimate paradox of Covid-19’s impact on the economy was on full display last week. As the Central Statistics Office released data showing that one-fifth of the workforce was unemployed at the end of December, and the Department of Finance unveiled a massive €19 billion deficit in the public finances, bond investors were clamouring to grab a slice of the debt being offered by the state.
The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) had...
