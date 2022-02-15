Exports hit record high of €165 billion in 2021

The total value of exported goods from Ireland reached its highest level ever in 2021 of €165 billion, figures released today by the Central Statistics Office show.

According to the CSO, goods exports were valued at €165.2 billion last year, the highest total on record and an increase of more than €3 billion, or 2 per cent, compared to 2020.

Trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland also dramatically increased in the year since Brexit.