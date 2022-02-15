Subscribe Today
Log In

Economics

Exports hit record high of €165 billion in 2021

Trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland also dramatically increased in the year since Brexit

Cónal Thomas
15th February, 2022
Exports hit record high of €165 billion in 2021
Imports from the EU rose by €3.9 billion, or 13 per cent, last year while the United States remained the country’s largest single export destination. Picture: Getty

The total value of exported goods from Ireland reached its highest level ever in 2021 of €165 billion, figures released today by the Central Statistics Office show.

According to the CSO, goods exports were valued at €165.2 billion last year, the highest total on record and an increase of more than €3 billion, or 2 per cent, compared to 2020.

Trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland also dramatically increased in the year since Brexit.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Prof Joseph Stiglitz: ‘Servicing historic debt will occupy more and more of the fiscal space in Europe, which will in turn force a contraction of investment and ultimately lead to lower economic growth.’ Picture: James Horan/Photocall Ireland

Fiscal rules of EU were ‘drawn out of thin air’ — Nobel prize winning economist

Economics Lorcan Allen
A Dublin bus drivers’ picket in the 1980s: most strikes centred on whether bus drivers’ wages covered inflation and addressed their cost of living concerns

Aidan Regan: Why the price of a sliced pan is a political matter

Economics Aidan Regan
Consumers now have a much more buoyant outlook, not just for the Irish economy, but also for the global economy

Consumer confidence on the rise after lifting of Covid restrictions

Economics Lorcan Allen
Consumers are now likely to see higher bills for their weekly food shop. Picture: Getty

Inflation wave could hike food prices by 5%, economist warns

Economics Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1