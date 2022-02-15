Exports hit record high of €165 billion in 2021
Trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland also dramatically increased in the year since Brexit
The total value of exported goods from Ireland reached its highest level ever in 2021 of €165 billion, figures released today by the Central Statistics Office show.
According to the CSO, goods exports were valued at €165.2 billion last year, the highest total on record and an increase of more than €3 billion, or 2 per cent, compared to 2020.
Trade between the Republic and Northern Ireland also dramatically increased in the year since Brexit.
