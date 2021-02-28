Subscribe Today
Log In

Design

DFS has Grand Designs on sustainable comfort

Sofa giant DFS has partnered with Channel 4’s Grand Designs to create a capsule collection of innovative and super comfy sofa ranges

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
28th February, 2021
DFS has Grand Designs on sustainable comfort
Grand Designs Farnham grand chaise sofa in terracotta velvet

Interiors and architecture fans of Channel 4’s Grand Designs series will be delighted to know that the show has partnered with long-established sofa manufacturer DFS to create an exclusive new sofa collection.

In a meeting of minds where style meets sustainability, the collection is one with a grand ambition: sofas that are stylish, super comfy, and beautifully made using innovative and sustainable materials.

There are four sofa ranges in the collection: Kent, Edinburgh, Tenby...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Nine Yards Design created this room for DFS

Interiors: Creating the blueprint for how to make best use of our homes

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago
The gardens at Nymans in Sussex are a sight to behold at any time of year, but are particularly floriferous in spring

Meet the Dubliner in charge of an enchanting English jewel

Design Ali Rochford 1 week ago
Itineraire corner sofa €10,600, Astrea armchair €1,900, Bal Musette cocktail table €3,370, Bal Musette end table €1,490, Omino floor lamp €31, from Roche Bobois

Interiors: Designers come home for a creative new collection

Design Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 weeks ago
In this Olive-walled bedroom scheme, Neptune has combined four different patterns – the dividing curtain in Thea Natural, the Eira throw, and the Whytock and Burford rugs

Interiors: Pattern favours the brave

Design Lily Peterken 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1