Domestic enterprise: the workers who keep our homes clean
Whether it’s for the mammy’s boys who wreck the house, the compulsive clutterers or time-pressed professionals, some professional cleaners reflect here on the reality of cleaning other people’s homes
After 25 years cleaning Ireland’s homes, Sue Ryder has seen it all. From removing 43 black bags of rubbish from a one-bedroom apartment, to newspapers stacked from floor to ceiling, to a client who stored their washing machine on top of their bed, Ryder is definite: “You get all sorts.”
I’m speaking to Ryder after watching the new Netflix series Maid, which follows single mum Alex as she turns to house cleaning to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Noeline Blackwell: ‘Everyone knows the person who reports sexual harassment at work is at risk of being seen as the problem’
A survey by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has found evidence of widespread sexual harassment in the workplace – and that most of it goes unreported. Making it a health and safety issue could make it easier for victims to come forward, says its chief executive
Nadine O’Regan: Is it too soon to start talking about the ‘C’ word? Not this year
From staffing shortages, to supply chain issues, to Brexit, all bets are off this Christmas. Take our advice and start your engines now
Design for Life: I can’t quit a job I hate – what do I do?
This week, media consultant Sarah Geraghty advises a reader who feels stuck in a well-paying but stressful job
A call to arms? Inside Ireland’s evolving firearms culture
Outlandish as it may seem, there are nearly 400,000 firearms, both legal and illegal, in circulation in Ireland. So how does this affect the safety of our citizens?