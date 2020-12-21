Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Pfizer vaccine approved by EMA

Ireland to receive 5,000 doses by the end of the year, nursing home residents over 65 first in line to be vaccinated

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
21st December, 2020
Pfizer vaccine approved by EMA
The EMA concluded that sufficiently robust data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine was now available. Picture: Getty

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the BioNTech – Pfizer vaccine, clearing the way for European Commission approval and the imminent arrival of the vaccines in Ireland.

The vaccine will have to receive a marketing authorisation by the European Commission, but it is expected to be granted following the successful EMA assessment of the novel vaccines.

The EMA concluded by consensus today that sufficiently robust data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine...

