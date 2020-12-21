Pfizer vaccine approved by EMA

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the BioNTech – Pfizer vaccine, clearing the way for European Commission approval and the imminent arrival of the vaccines in Ireland.

The vaccine will have to receive a marketing authorisation by the European Commission, but it is expected to be granted following the successful EMA assessment of the novel vaccines.

The EMA concluded by consensus today that sufficiently robust data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine...