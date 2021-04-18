How the Covid-19 vaccine plan could still deliver
Despite a rollercoaster week, the June target of vaccinating 3 million Irish adults is still within grasp.
Earlier this month, it appeared that Ireland‘s vaccine rollout programme was finally gaining some momentum. The government had plans to vaccinate 3.1 million people by the end of June, as part of its goal to offer first doses to 80 per cent of the country‘s adult population in the first half of 2021.
An analysis by this newspaper showed that this would mean all over-35s could expect to have been vaccinated by then, and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Government should begin delayed dosing programme this week, O‘Neill says
If the British 12-week delay strategy were applied to Ireland, it could result in 80 per cent of the adult population being vaccinated with a first dose by the end of May
Tony O’Brien: Our quarantine approach seems designed with failure in mind
The government needs to follow Britain’s example on border health measures, and to face down disgruntled EU states
Covid-19: Can rapid testing and vaccine passports allow us to reopen fully?
Of all the public health tools that have been deployed in the battle against Covid-19, it may be two new ones that ultimately allow the return to something resembling normal life
Exemption to hotel quarantine sought for ‘essential’ engineers by business groups
Representatives of the pharma, medtech and dairy sectors have met with Nphet and the HSE to request changes to the mandatory hotel quarantining system