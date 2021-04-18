Subscribe Today
How the Covid-19 vaccine plan could still deliver

Despite a rollercoaster week, the June target of vaccinating 3 million Irish adults is still within grasp.

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
18th April, 2021
How the Covid-19 vaccine plan could still deliver
As vaccinations continue at the Aviva and other centres, some experts say the time before doses should be extended to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible. Pic: Leon Farrell

Earlier this month, it appeared that Ireland‘s vaccine rollout programme was finally gaining some momentum. The government had plans to vaccinate 3.1 million people by the end of June, as part of its goal to offer first doses to 80 per cent of the country‘s adult population in the first half of 2021.

An analysis by this newspaper showed that this would mean all over-35s could expect to have been vaccinated by then, and...

Business Post
Business Post

