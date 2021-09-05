Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Covid-19: Colleges lay groundwork for safe return of students to campus life

Ireland’s approach to reopening third-level education on campus is reportedly in step with most other countries, and our high rate of vaccination is a reason for confidence

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
5th September, 2021
Covid-19: Colleges lay groundwork for safe return of students to campus life
Even at the worst of the uncertainty of the pandemic, the government has been working to make sure education was given special status in reopening. Picture: Getty

When Ireland’s 200,000-plus third-level students return to campuses this week, it won’t be the usual freshers’ week of reps handing out drink tokens and tents staffed with people looking for sign-ups to societies.

Instead, students will encounter a Covid-19-compliant campuses with free facemasks, social areas cleared away to make space for social distancing, and in some cases rapid antigen testing programmes and pop-up vaccination centres.

Even at the worst...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘The Irish public was a willing partner in the vaccination strategy, with virtually no vaccine hesitancy since the jabs were made available.’ Picture: PA

Lucinda Creighton: We have kept our side of the bargain, now our leaders must keep theirs

Coronavirus Lucinda Creighton 5 hours ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: ‘We have prevailed as a country.’ Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Analysis: Martin heralds ‘days of hope’ as he reveals reopening plan

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 4 days ago
As the government prepares to launch its latest plan for living with Covid-19 this week, many questions remain over how staff will return to offices. Picture: Rollingnews

Office politics: how to handle the return to shared spaces

Coronavirus Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
‘It does seem at the moment that school is probably a safer place for children to be than in the community’. Picture: Getty

Questions linger over Delta as children return for new school year

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1