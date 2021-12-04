Bracing for impact: The emergence of Omicron and what happens next
The confirmation of the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus has caused worldwide concern. But what exactly might it mean, and how can we best deal with it?
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
There was no sense of panic at the BioNtech offices in Mainz, Germany on November 25 when news came through of a novel Covid-19 variant that had been identified in South Africa.
“As soon as we heard, we started to work on it,” Sean Marett, chief commercial officer with BioNtech, told the Business Post.
The company, which innovated the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer are now distributing around the world,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Highest number of community PCR tests carried out since pandemic began — HSE
The latest figures come after the first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed in Ireland
Holohan to brief party leaders as Omicron variant ‘likely’ in Ireland
The coalition leaders will meet with the chief medical officer later today to discuss the variant and the wider Covid-19 situation
Cillian De Gascun: ‘It won’t be a traditional Irish Christmas. We just can’t afford to do that again’
Combination of people going to restaurants and pubs before Christmas followed by intergenerational mixing over the holidays would be a disaster, according to key Nphet member
De Gascun: arrival of Omicron in Ireland ‘only a matter of time’
Nphet member says major surveillance drive is underway to identify any cases of new Covid-19 variant