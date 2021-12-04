Bracing for impact: The emergence of Omicron and what happens next

There was no sense of panic at the BioNtech offices in Mainz, Germany on November 25 when news came through of a novel Covid-19 variant that had been identified in South Africa.

“As soon as we heard, we started to work on it,” Sean Marett, chief commercial officer with BioNtech, told the Business Post.

The company, which innovated the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that it and Pfizer are now distributing around the world,...