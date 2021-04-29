Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Analysis: Vaccine rollout keeps up to speed despite changes

With first doses for the over-65s and at-risk groups almost completed, new guidelines on vaccines should not greatly disrupt the programme

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
29th April, 2021
Analysis: Vaccine rollout keeps up to speed despite changes
Vaccinators are now moving onto the 60 to 64-year-old category. Picture: Getty

The vaccine rollout is keeping apace, with more than one in four adults vaccinated against Covid-19 to date, according to the latest figures.

First doses for the over-65s and the medically vulnerable are nearly completed, with more than 200,000 people vaccinated with first doses in the past week.

Vaccinators are now moving onto the 60 to 64-year-old category.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Intel declined to offer an update on the number of Covid-19 cases now confirmed at its building site after an outbreak of last week. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Intel staff allowed to stay at work while awaiting Covid test results

Coronavirus Donal MacNamee 22 hours ago
People pass by a new mural by CHELS (Chelsea Jacobs, an American artist living in Dublin), at the Grand Canal Dock area in Dublin: the national mood remains tense despite the pace of vaccinations rising in recent days Pic: Getty

Covid-19: is the end of Lockdown 3.0 in sight?

Coronavirus Danielle Barron 4 days ago
Barry Walsh, owner of Iconic Health Clubs: ‘it takes time to restart a business’ Pic: Fergal Phillips

Businesses on Covid-19: 'We’re grateful to the government, but what we need now is a detailed roadmap‘

Coronavirus Lorcan Allen 4 days ago
There is continued nervousness in government about the reopening plan being disrupted by a rise in Covid-19 cases and a slowdown in the pace of the vaccination programme

Outdoor dining and intercounty travel to return in June and July

Coronavirus Aiden Corkery 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1