Analysis: Vaccine rollout keeps up to speed despite changes
With first doses for the over-65s and at-risk groups almost completed, new guidelines on vaccines should not greatly disrupt the programme
The vaccine rollout is keeping apace, with more than one in four adults vaccinated against Covid-19 to date, according to the latest figures.
First doses for the over-65s and the medically vulnerable are nearly completed, with more than 200,000 people vaccinated with first doses in the past week.
Vaccinators are now moving onto the 60 to 64-year-old category.
