Top Labour MP heaps more pressure on Ballymore over cladding costs
Irish construction firm says it is ‘fully committed to supporting our leaseholders’, but British prime minister Boris Johnson has called it “too slow” to act on the flammable cladding crisis
A senior British Labour politician has called on Ballymore, the Irish construction firm, to act swiftly in paying for the removal of flammable cladding from developments in London.
John McDonnell, a Labour MP for the London constituency of Hayes and Harlington, and Labour’s former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that the company had “made noises” that it would cover all costs after residents staged protests but that the company should now make a legally...
