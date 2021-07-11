Subscribe Today
Log In

Construction

Top Labour MP heaps more pressure on Ballymore over cladding costs

Irish construction firm says it is ‘fully committed to supporting our leaseholders’, but British prime minister Boris Johnson has called it “too slow” to act on the flammable cladding crisis

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
11th July, 2021
Top Labour MP heaps more pressure on Ballymore over cladding costs
Damage caused by a fire at Ballymore’s New Providence Wharf building in London. The building’s cladding was ruled out as a factor in the blaze. Picture: PA

A senior British Labour politician has called on Ballymore, the Irish construction firm, to act swiftly in paying for the removal of flammable cladding from developments in London.

John McDonnell, a Labour MP for the London constituency of Hayes and Harlington, and Labour’s former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that the company had “made noises” that it would cover all costs after residents staged protests but that the company should now make a legally...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sisk will tomorrow implement randomised and ‘with-cause’ testing for intoxicants on all its sites in order to improve the ‘safety, health and well-being’ of its staff. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sisk to pause introduction of alcohol and drug testing for union staff

Construction Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Waterford City Council pulled the plug last week when Falcon Real Estate missed a deadline to transfer €70 million as proof of funds to finalise the contract.

Waterford Quays deal scuppered by lack of funds

Construction Róisín Burke 1 month ago
James O’Reilly with his rapeseed crop near Gowran in Co Kilkenny: ‘There’s a good outlook for rapeseed prices this year and even into next year’ Pic: Dylan Vaughan

Against the grain: how crop prices are gaming the property market

Construction Lorcan Allen 1 month ago
Plans for the building at Merrion Square which will house a café and gallery

Construction of café and public toilets at Merrion Square to start this summer

Construction Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1