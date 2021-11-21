Dublin cranes flying close to all-time record on building sites
A crane count by the Construction Industry Federation puts the number of cranes at work across Dublin at 120, while in Cork city, there are just 19
The number of cranes currently erected across Dublin city is now higher than Celtic Tiger levels and just marginally short of the all-time record number set in 2019.
A “crane count” by the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) shows there are currently 120 cranes across Dublin city, which is higher than at any time during the boom years.
CIF forecasts that construction activity in Dublin will continue to grow in the years ahead, suggesting a new...
