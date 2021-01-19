Construction industry predicts growth of 15% this year
Development will far exceed 2020 levels despite impacts of Brexit and Covid-19, according to annual survey by Aecom
The Irish construction industry is expected to grow by 15 per cent in 2021 despite the challenges and delays caused by Covid-19 and Brexit, according to a new survey.
An annual construction industry review, which is due to be published by Aecom on Thursday, has predicted impressive growth levels for the sector this year.
Aecom noted that while construction output was unlikely to reach pre-Covid-19 levels, it was expected that development in 2021 will significantly exceed 2020...
