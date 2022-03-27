Vodafone’s Anne O’Leary honoured at CIO & IT Leaders Awards

Anne O’Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, was honoured at the inaugural CIO & IT Leaders awards in Dublin this month. O’Leary received the special recognition award for outstanding contribution to innovation and the IT industry in Ireland.

O’Leary has held leadership roles in the telecoms sector for over 25 years and she was honoured for her work in progressing the industry along with her commitment to improving workplace diversity.

