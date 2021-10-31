Start-up of the Month: Nuw

Fast fashion found on the high street is struggling to convince shoppers of its guilt-free charms. Enter Nuw, a platform designed to facilitate the free and easy exchange of pre-loved high street pieces. Each successful swap sees a small fee go to the platform, making for a sound business that does good for the planet too.

Aisling Byrne, chief executive and founder of Nuw, first conceived the idea while working with Suas, an Irish NGO,...