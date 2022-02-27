Start-up of the Month: Gigable connects people to deliver tasty results

Founded in 2018, Gigable is a Dublin-based business that provides a marketplace for gig workers, connecting businesses who are seeking delivery staff with people wanting to make themselves available for work.

The Gigable platform manages all of the payment processing for the work involved. The company currently has 20 staff and has raised €3 million to date.

“Our customers are primarily restaurants at the moment, but we have a growing grocery element. The ultra-fast grocery delivery market...