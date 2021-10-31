My Tech Life: Cassie Delaney, co-founder and chief executive, Outcaster

I’m not one of these 6am starters. I try to be but, generally, it’s whatever time the dog gets up. I get up, let my little dog out, then get in the car or on the bike to the office. I live about 15 minutes away from the studio. I try to be in for 9am or 9.30am.

There’s no complicated pre-work morning routine. It’s out of bed, get the shoes on,...