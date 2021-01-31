IT decision-makers wary of remote working data breaches
Half of companies surveyed by Equinix plan to invest more in data security in the future as a result of Covid-19
Seven out of ten Irish IT decision-makers feel vulnerable to data breaches due to remote working, according to new research published by Equinix.
The digital infrastructure company surveyed 127 IT professionals in Ireland. The survey found that, on average, organisations have invested an additional €556,916 in their IT infrastructure to maintain secure and efficient operations during the pandemic.
The majority (71 per cent) of IT professionals surveyed in Ireland said their organisation has had to make...
‘Google is noisy inside . . . It reminds me of a newsroom’
Former newsman Nick Leeder took over as head of Google Ireland on the cusp of the Covid pandemic
Planning for the distributed workplace
Last year saw radical changes to the workplace for many of us, and the evidence suggests that they could be permanent. What does the next 18 months have in store for the office?
Automatic for the people: how to get the best from CRM
As automation in customer service grows in popularity, it’s time to ask what customer relationship management can do for you
Digital transformation lights a path through the darkness
Some were already under way and some were forced by Covid-19, but digital transformation strategies are at the centre of many organisations’ plans. The right technologies not only keep the lights on, but improve and expand business