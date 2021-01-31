IT decision-makers wary of remote working data breaches

Seven out of ten Irish IT decision-makers feel vulnerable to data breaches due to remote working, according to new research published by Equinix.

The digital infrastructure company surveyed 127 IT professionals in Ireland. The survey found that, on average, organisations have invested an additional €556,916 in their IT infrastructure to maintain secure and efficient operations during the pandemic.

The majority (71 per cent) of IT professionals surveyed in Ireland said their organisation has had to make...