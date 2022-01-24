Wazp invests €2m to open on-demand manufacturing centre
The 3D-printing firm that counts IKEA, Specsavers and Nexr among its clients, has opened a new semi-autonomous on-demand manufacturing facility in Kerry
Wazp, the Kerry-based 3D-printed consumer goods maker, has invested €2 million to create an on-demand production facility in Tralee, creating four new roles at the start-up.
A spokesman for the company told the Business Post that it was hoping to capitalise on how the conditions of the pandemic, and the unprecedented supply chain crisis that arose during it, highlighted the benefits of decentralised manufacturing, also known as nearshore manufacturing.
The Tralee facility will...
