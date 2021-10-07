Trinseo to hire 130 staff and open Dublin docklands office
Roles across IT, finance and procurement will be filled in next six months
Trinseo, the New York stock exchange listed materials manufacturer, has announced plans to hire 130 staff and establish an office in Dublin's docklands.
The roles will be filled over the next six months and the office, spread across two floors of 76 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, will open in spring next year.
The jobs will be in the areas of IT, finance and procurement which the company said will come with “attractive salaries”.
