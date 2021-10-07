Subscribe Today
Trinseo to hire 130 staff and open Dublin docklands office

Roles across IT, finance and procurement will be filled in next six months

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
7th October, 2021
Geraldine Lynch, Trinseo global business services HR site leader and Ildiko By, director of global business services. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Trinseo, the New York stock exchange listed materials manufacturer, has announced plans to hire 130 staff and establish an office in Dublin's docklands.

The roles will be filled over the next six months and the office, spread across two floors of 76 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, will open in spring next year.

The jobs will be in the areas of IT, finance and procurement which the company said will come with “attractive salaries”.

