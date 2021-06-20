The billion dollar question: How can more Irish companies achieve unicorn status?

It was 2005 in New York state, and Jonathan Hyland had stepped into a glass box in a deserted car park with his colleagues and their wheelie bags. There were no signs, no indications of where they should go, but there was a lift and it had one button to press: down.

The group descended five storeys underground where, defying understanding, they entered a five-star enclave surrounded by a luscious garden with beautifully manicured lawns and...