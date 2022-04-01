Smurfit Kappa to exit Russian market
The packaging giant said its Russian business represented less than 1% of its forecasted sales
Smurfit Kappa is to exit the Russian market, the company announced, in a move that makes it the latest in a line of global businesses to cut ties with the country as a result of its war on Ukraine.
The packaging giant this morning said it would suspend its Russian operations “in an orderly manner”, after weeks of speculation about its involvement in the country.
Smurfit said its business in Russia represented less...
