Setanta boosts stake in Ires Reit with €8m share purchase
Investment firm controls about 9 per cent of stock in Ires Reit, the state’s biggest landlord
Setanta Asset Management, the Irish investment fund, boosted its stake in Ires Reit by purchasing just over €8 million-worth of shares last week.
The investment firm now controls 9.002 per cent of the shares in Ires Reit, the state’s biggest landlord, which is worth almost €75 million at the company’s latest share price of €1.58.
Ires Reit’s share price has risen substantially since the start of the year from around €1.40 and...
