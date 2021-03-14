Subscribe Today
Setanta boosts stake in Ires Reit with €8m share purchase

Investment firm controls about 9 per cent of stock in Ires Reit, the state’s biggest landlord

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
14th March, 2021
Setanta portfolio includes the Marker Residence Apartments on Grand Canal Dock

Setanta Asset Management, the Irish investment fund, boosted its stake in Ires Reit by purchasing just over €8 million-worth of shares last week.

The investment firm now controls 9.002 per cent of the shares in Ires Reit, the state’s biggest landlord, which is worth almost €75 million at the company’s latest share price of €1.58.

Ires Reit’s share price has risen substantially since the start of the year from around €1.40 and...

