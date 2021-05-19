Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

The General Court of the European Union, Europe’s second-highest court, annulled a decision by the European Commission to allow state aid to be granted to airlines KLM and TAP. The two airlines were granted state aid by the Dutch and Portuguese governments respectively, a move which Ryanair, the discount airline led by Irishman Michael O’Leary, challenged. Ryanair welcomed the ruling and called it “an important victory for consumers and competition”....