Open Orphan subsidiary signs €6m contract with European biotech company

Open Orphan, the Dublin-listed pharmaceutical services company run by Cathal Friel, has announced that its hVIVO subsidiary has signed a £5 million (€6 million) contract with a European biotechnology company.

Under the terms of the contract, the European biotech company will test its intravenous antiviral candidate using the Hvivo human challenge study model for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), an illness which affects the respiratory tract of children and at-risk adults. In severe cases it can...