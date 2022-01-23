O’Driscoll and Doyle sell stake in 3 Rock to All3Media

Former rugby star Brian O’Driscoll and TV presenter Craig Doyle have sold a minority stake in their production company 3 Rock Productions to All3Media, the British film and television production company.

O’Driscoll founded 3 Rock with Doyle in 2018, and the company produces a number of live sports events and sports-related documentaries.

The company produces live broadcasts of the RFU Championship, which is the second level of English club rugby, and later this...