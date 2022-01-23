O’Driscoll and Doyle sell stake in 3 Rock to All3Media
Live sports and documentary production company is expected to expand following minority stake sale to British film and TV producers
Former rugby star Brian O’Driscoll and TV presenter Craig Doyle have sold a minority stake in their production company 3 Rock Productions to All3Media, the British film and television production company.
O’Driscoll founded 3 Rock with Doyle in 2018, and the company produces a number of live sports events and sports-related documentaries.
The company produces live broadcasts of the RFU Championship, which is the second level of English club rugby, and later this...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ryanair chief: airline will grow at expense of weakened rivals
Eddie Wilson credits the Traffic Recovery Scheme, which offers airlines a rebate for restoring traffic, with Ryanair’s decision to invest heavily in Dublin
John Walsh: Breaking the corporate glass ceiling starts with dismantling the customs that frame it
With gender balance at board level now going in the wrong direction, it’s important to keep calling out the insidious causes of gender inequality in Irish business
ECB paves way for Central Bank database of bank accounts and owners in the state
Draft law proposes a Central Bank administered database of bank accounts and account holders to prevent terrorist financing and money laundering
Out of Office: Irish government greenlights new bank holiday; Sony value plummets
Your essential round-up of the latest business news