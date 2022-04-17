Lakeland to penalise dairy farmers who keep growing herds

Ireland’s second-largest dairy co-op has moved to introduce financial penalties on dairy farmers who continue to expand their herds beyond 2021.

Lakeland Dairies, the farmer-owned dairy co-op based in Co Cavan, confirmed last week that it will introduce a new milk-pricing system to discourage continued growth in milk supply from its farmers during the peak months of the year.

Michael Hanley, its chief executive, said 2021 will be used as a reference year for...