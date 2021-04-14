Lakeland Dairies reports double-digit growth in profits

Lakeland Dairies, the farmer-owned dairy co-op based in Co Cavan, recorded double-digit profit growth last year despite the impact that Covid-19 had on its food-service business.

Announcing full year results, Lakeland Dairies recorded a 27 per cent increase in operating profits last year to just over €26 million, as operating profit margins in the business widened to 2.4 per cent.

Lakeland reported earnings (EBITDA) of €50.5 million for 2020, which is up 18 per cent on the...