Kerry Group increases dividend as profits rebound for 2021

The taste and nutrition company saw its profits bounce back last year after enduring a challenging 2020

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
16th February, 2022
Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon.

Kerry Group, the taste and nutrition giant, reported double-digit profit growth for 2021 as the global economy continues to recover from the worst impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing full year results on Wednesday, Kerry reported a 10 per cent rise in trading profits to €876 million for 2021, as trading margins widened slightly to 11.9 per cent.

Earnings (Ebitda) for the year grew by 8 per cent to just over €1 billion, as earnings margins increased to just...

