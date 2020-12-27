Greenhouse to expand Dublin office by adding 35 staff next year

Greenhouse, a US recruitment software company, plans to expand its Dublin office next year.

The company opened its European, Middle East and Africa headquarters in Dublin in January and plans to recruit in the new year after a first year disrupted by Covid-19. It currently employs 15 people and expects to increase that to 50 by the end of next year.

Colm O’Cuinneain, the firm’s general manager, said that the number of jobs available at its client...