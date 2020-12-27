Subscribe Today
Greenhouse to expand Dublin office by adding 35 staff next year

US recruitment software firm says number of jobs available at client companies is 65 per cent higher now than pre-pandemic

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
27th December, 2020
Colm O'Cuinneain, Greenhouse general manager, believes the firm is well positioned to grow once the pandemic has passed. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Greenhouse, a US recruitment software company, plans to expand its Dublin office next year.

The company opened its European, Middle East and Africa headquarters in Dublin in January and plans to recruit in the new year after a first year disrupted by Covid-19. It currently employs 15 people and expects to increase that to 50 by the end of next year.

Colm O’Cuinneain, the firm’s general manager, said that the number of jobs available at its client...

