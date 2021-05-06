Subscribe Today
Goodman acquires Linden Foods to become dominant beef processor in Ireland

ABP Food Group’s full takeover of the Northern Ireland-based supplier gives it control of a large section of the market across the island

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
6th May, 2021
Goodman acquires Linden Foods to become dominant beef processor in Ireland
Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group has assumed full control of Linden Foods, which employs more than 1,000 people. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

ABP Food Group, the Irish beef company privately owned by Larry Goodman, has consolidated its position as the dominant beef processor in the country after it announced it had assumed full control of Linden Foods, a Northern Ireland-based meat supplier.

In a statement, ABP announced it had reached a deal with Fane Valley, a Northern Ireland-based co-op, to acquire the remaining 50 per cent stake in Linden Foods. No details of the transaction were disclosed.

The...

