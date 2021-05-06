Goodman acquires Linden Foods to become dominant beef processor in Ireland

ABP Food Group, the Irish beef company privately owned by Larry Goodman, has consolidated its position as the dominant beef processor in the country after it announced it had assumed full control of Linden Foods, a Northern Ireland-based meat supplier.

In a statement, ABP announced it had reached a deal with Fane Valley, a Northern Ireland-based co-op, to acquire the remaining 50 per cent stake in Linden Foods. No details of the transaction were disclosed.

The...