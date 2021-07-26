Gold dealer owes ‘almost €450,000 to Irish creditors’

An Irish gold dealer that formerly ran a business out of Monkstown, Co Dublin owes a group of Irish creditors almost €450,000, the Business Post has learned.

Irish Gold and Silver Bullion Limited, which lists Watford-based businessman Nicholas Wickham as a director, was wound up in June 2021 following a High Court petition made by Vincent McGowne, a creditor.

McGowne sold three gold bars valued in excess of €142,000 to Wickham in December 2020....