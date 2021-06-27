Flutter boss offloads €2.5m of shares in gambling firm

Peter Jackson, the chief executive of Flutter, has sold more than €2.5 million worth of shares in the gambling company, stock exchange filings show.

Jackson was the recipient of several tranches of shares as part of his incentive scheme, which can be exercised at no cost and then sold on the open market.

Last week, the filings show, he sold 9,514 shares at £142, worth a total of £1.35 million (€1.6 million), and 5,724 shares...