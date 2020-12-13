Firefighting in the witness box: Kingspan’s pushback against allegations
As the Grenfell Tower inquiry continues to shine a spotlight on Kingspan, the Irish building materials giant is attempting to salvage its reputation
Killian WoodsBusiness reporter @killianwoods
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Last week, on the 84th day of the Grenfell Tower inquiry in London, Adrian Pargeter, the director of technical, marketing and internal affairs at Irish building materials group Kingspan, sat in the witness box. Facing him was Richard Millett QC, lead counsel to the inquiry.
Millett was taking Pargeter through a series of WhatsApp messages from November 2016 between two Kingspan employees within Pargeter’s department, Aaron Chalmers and Peter Moss.
The texts painted an...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Irish insurers not ‘unique’ in giving rebates to motorists
Insurance Ireland boss Moyagh Murdock made the inaccurate claim in spite of several other European insurers also offering refunds due to Covid-19
US investor takes 10.05% stake in Hostelworld
Charlie Jobson spent £7.25m in building up the stake in the company during July
The rise and fall of Aryzta’s food empire
After painfully hitting rock bottom, the question is how the company is going to pick itself up again
New online platform gives aspiring athletes a sporting chance with sponsors
Sport Endorse helps new talent to connect with brands while providing the companies with access to a gallery of sports professionals