‘Electric cars could feed power from batteries into grid’: Cool Planet founder
Norman Crowley of Crowley Carbon sees a future in which large numbers of parked EVs could provide back-up supply for intermittent renewable sources
Norman Crowley has an idea that could help balance the national energy grid.
Most people think of electric cars as a growing source of energy demand over the coming decades, but the serial entrepreneur believes a fleet of car batteries could provide the means to support electricity supplies.
The son of a farmer from Clonakilty, Co Cork, Crowley is the founder of Cool Planet Group, which comprises a number of businesses including AVA, an electric...
