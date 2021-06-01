Craft brewery Rye River reports revenue growth despite hit to on-trade sales

Rye River Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery based in Celbridge, Co Kildare, announced an increase in both revenue and profitability for the year 2020 as part of its full-year results.

Total revenue for the year ending December 31, 2020 grew by 12 per cent to more than €7.1 million. Operating profit increased by 80 per cent, from €154,934 in 2019 to €279,650 last year.

Rye River, which employs 56 people, reported an overall volume growth of 10 per cent in...