Craft brewery Rye River reports revenue growth despite hit to on-trade sales

The Kildare-based company pivoted to selling to retailers and off-licences, leading to an overall volume growth of 10 per cent in 2020

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
1st June, 2021
Tom Cronin, founder and managing director of Rye River Brewing Company, which is known for its McGargles craft beers. Picture: Naoise Cullinhane

Rye River Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery based in Celbridge, Co Kildare, announced an increase in both revenue and profitability for the year 2020 as part of its full-year results.

Total revenue for the year ending December 31, 2020 grew by 12 per cent to more than €7.1 million. Operating profit increased by 80 per cent, from €154,934 in 2019 to €279,650 last year.

Rye River, which employs 56 people, reported an overall volume growth of 10 per cent in...

