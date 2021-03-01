Complaint against Boohoo in US over ‘forced labour’ allegations
The US Customs and Border Protection agency is considering a complaint made by a charity against the fast-fashion company
Boohoo, the fast-fashion company run by Irishman John Lyttle, is the subject of a complaint that could result in a ban on its goods being exported to the US, the Business Post can reveal.
A charity this month asked the US Customs and Border Protection agency to consider blocking clothing imports from the city of Leicester, and from Boohoo specifically, over allegations that the products it gets from suppliers “are potentially produced at...
