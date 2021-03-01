Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Complaint against Boohoo in US over ‘forced labour’ allegations

The US Customs and Border Protection agency is considering a complaint made by a charity against the fast-fashion company

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
1st March, 2021
Complaint against Boohoo in US over ‘forced labour’ allegations
Boohoo’s revenue in the US reached $215 million in 2019, and the company doubled that with $202 million in just the first half of 2020

Boohoo, the fast-fashion company run by Irishman John Lyttle, is the subject of a complaint that could result in a ban on its goods being exported to the US, the Business Post can reveal.

A charity this month asked the US Customs and Border Protection agency to consider blocking clothing imports from the city of Leicester, and from Boohoo specifically, over allegations that the products it gets from suppliers “are potentially produced at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Let’s not wait and see what a digital virus is going to do, because that could cause even greater disruption said Cathal Berry

Irish firms could face fines of up to €10m for failure to prevent cyberattacks

Companies Michael Brennan 1 day ago
Mark Carney confirmed that he and Jim Flaherty, Canada’s finance minister, also helped draw up some of the promissory notes

Carney a ‘good friend’ to Ireland after banking crash

Companies Róisín Burke 1 day ago
Dr Steve Cutler, chief executive of Icon

Icon doubles in size through $12bn takeover of rival firm

Companies Ian Guider 1 day ago
McDonald’s blamed the fall in revenue on “the timing of transferring three company-operated stores to franchisees during the previous year”

Irish arm of McDonald’s pays €163m in dividends to parent company over five years

Companies Barry J Whyte 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1