Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Company Watch: Aer Lingus hopes for post-Covid take-off as US flights sell out

The airline has lost €270 million so far this year, but is optimistic that it can slowly return to normal now the US is opening up for travel

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
7th November, 2021
Company Watch: Aer Lingus hopes for post-Covid take-off as US flights sell out
Lynn Embleton, chief executive, Aer Lingus: ‘People are desperate to fly.’ Picture: Naoise Culhane

It’s been a bleak year for Aer Lingus on every front, but tomorrow offers a rare ray of light for the airline with every one of its transatlantic flights from Ireland to the US sold out.

Aer Lingus’ flight capacity is still less than 50 per cent due to the collapse in consumer demand due to Covid-19 and public health restrictions but for chief executive Lynn Embleton the return of a sold-out flight...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Martin Wells, managing director of Eir Evo: ‘We really believe this will be a growth story.’ Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Eir hopes for more growth following €80m acquisition of Evros

Companies Lorcan Allen 1 day ago
Dr Nora Khaldi, founder of Nuritas: the company has previously raised €26 million in investment from investors such as Chicago-based Cultivian Sandbox Ventures, Bono and The Edge from U2 and Marc Benioff of Salesforce, as well as Ali Partovi, a well known angel investor

Nuritas to announce new fundraising drive

Companies Barry J Whyte 1 day ago
Smurfit Kappa: the price of wood pulp has doubled, but the firm has managed to pass on inflation costs to its end customers

Company watch: Smurfit Kappa deftly dodges trap of surging wood pulp prices

Companies Lorcan Allen 1 day ago
FanDuel remains the market leader in the US and Flutter continues to guide that net revenue from its US business will come in at between $1.8 billion and $2 billion for the year

Company watch: Flutter’s US gamble pays off as it flits towards a bright future

Companies Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1