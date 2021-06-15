Companies have adopted shorter-term planning since pandemic, survey finds

Businesses are only planning investments for the next three years where they would have previously looked at the next five to ten years, according to research by Accenture.

More than 2,500 company heads across 20 industries in 18 countries, including Ireland, were surveyed by the management consultancy firm on the future issues for which they were planning.

While 88 per cent of companies said they had a clear picture of the challenges they face today, only 6 per...