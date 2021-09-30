Subscribe Today
Business leaders favour ‘conservative Budget’ with emphasis on housing, energy and IT

The Institute of Director’s Sentiment Monitor suggested that two-fifths of business leaders see the corporate minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent is a ‘threat’ to Ireland’s competitiveness

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
30th September, 2021
‘There are many key issues on the national and international agenda in the coming weeks, which will have potentially serious ramifications for our economy and wider society.’ Picture: Rolling News

Irish business leaders are hoping for a “conservative” Budget to stop the economy overheating and are hoping for an emphasis on IT infrastructure, affordable housing and energy infrastructure, according to the latest sentiment monitor from the Institute of Directors.

Seven out of ten Irish business leaders fear that the Irish economy may overheat unless the government delivers a “conservative” budget for Budget 2022.

Both IT infrastructure and efficiency and affordable housing were...

