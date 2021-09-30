Business leaders favour ‘conservative Budget’ with emphasis on housing, energy and IT
The Institute of Director’s Sentiment Monitor suggested that two-fifths of business leaders see the corporate minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent is a ‘threat’ to Ireland’s competitiveness
Irish business leaders are hoping for a “conservative” Budget to stop the economy overheating and are hoping for an emphasis on IT infrastructure, affordable housing and energy infrastructure, according to the latest sentiment monitor from the Institute of Directors.
Seven out of ten Irish business leaders fear that the Irish economy may overheat unless the government delivers a “conservative” budget for Budget 2022.
Both IT infrastructure and efficiency and affordable housing were...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Out of office: Evergrande sells €1.33bn bank stake; EirGrid warns of energy shortfall
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
‘Covid was the making of us’ — Kinzen predicts tripled revenues in 2022
Online platform founded by Mark Little and Áine Kerr plans to double its headcount next year as companies tackle digital misinformation
Out of Office: Ryanair back to pre-Covid levels in Cork; Dalata’s jobs announcement
Your essential round-up of the latest business news
‘Change to corporate tax rate will not impact vast majority of firms in Ireland’
Country should sign up to OECD tax deal rather than be seen as an ‘outlier,’ according to PwC tax partner