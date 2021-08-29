Bookies to ban credit card betting as part of new voluntary code of conduct

Irish bookmakers are set to implement an industry-wide ban on credit card betting and restrict their advertising, in response to growing concerns about the level of gambling addiction in the country.

A new voluntary code of conduct, seen by the Business Post, has been agreed by members of the Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA), which includes Paddy Power Betfair-owner Flutter Entertainment, Boylesports, Ladbrokes, and independent brands. It has also received a commitment from international operators which...