Bookies to ban credit card betting as part of new voluntary code of conduct
As the government prepares to update gambling laws, Irish bookmakers are moving towards self-regulation
Irish bookmakers are set to implement an industry-wide ban on credit card betting and restrict their advertising, in response to growing concerns about the level of gambling addiction in the country.
A new voluntary code of conduct, seen by the Business Post, has been agreed by members of the Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA), which includes Paddy Power Betfair-owner Flutter Entertainment, Boylesports, Ladbrokes, and independent brands. It has also received a commitment from international operators which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Call centre owner ‘shocked’ at claims by Shaw Academy
Adrian Murphy says his call centre in Tiblisi, Georgia, which handled much of the Shaw Academy’s sales support was ‘effectively starved of cash’ by the end of June, and closed with 600 staff owed final wages
Infant formula giants rein in their Irish operations
Danone and Nestlé have significantly eased production volumes at their facilities here, due to Covid-19 and a 12 per cent drop in demand from China
Irish social media firm signs lucrative deal with Al Maktoum company
CyberSmarties has partnered with Seed Group, which is owned by the billionaire member of Dubai’s ruling family
Smurfit buys $251,000 worth of shares in his online gaming firm
The chief executive now owns nearly $35 million of shares in the expanding internet gambling software and content company