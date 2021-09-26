Well-known Belleek hotel on market for £525,000
Ready-to-go hospitality business is located in the pretty border town famous for its pottery
The Northern Ireland Property Auction in partnership with Maison Real Estate, Dungannon is to offer one of Fermanagh’s most established hotel venues by online auction on Wednesday, October 20.
Nestled on the banks of the River Erne, the Glen Eden Hotel, formerly known as the Carlton Hotel, is one of Co Fermanagh’s best-known hotel venues. It was once one of the leading venues for weddings and live music in the northwest region, and has...
