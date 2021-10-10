Subscribe Today
‘Trophy asset’ Slieve Donard fetches £40m

The prestigious resort hotel in Co Down has been sold to AJ Capital Partners, a Nashville-based developer and hotel operator

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th October, 2021
The five-star Slieve Donard Spa and Resort, which sold for £40 million to a US developer and hotel operator

Hastings Hotels last week announced the £40 million (about €47 million) sale of the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa to US-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners – a Nashville-headquartered real estate developer and hotel operator, with over 40 hotels based in the US and Britain.

Hastings Hotels – the largest independent hotel operator in Northern Ireland – described the sale as a “positive development”, presenting a timely opportunity to continue investing in its portfolio of six...

