Top property firms make a splash for Simon

Fourteen of Ireland’s biggest property companies are coming together as cornerstone sponsors of a dragon boat-racing fundraising event which aims to raise more than €300,000 for Dublin Simon Community and local charities.

The Dragons at the Docks event returns as a physical event on Thursday, September 1, after two years of virtual events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its launch in 2017, the Dragon Boat racing fundraiser has raised more than €1 million for...