Top property firms make a splash for Simon
The Dragons at the Docks charity boat race, in aid of Dublin Simon Community, is back on September 1 after two years as a virtual event due to the pandemic
Fourteen of Ireland’s biggest property companies are coming together as cornerstone sponsors of a dragon boat-racing fundraising event which aims to raise more than €300,000 for Dublin Simon Community and local charities.
The Dragons at the Docks event returns as a physical event on Thursday, September 1, after two years of virtual events during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since its launch in 2017, the Dragon Boat racing fundraiser has raised more than €1 million for...
