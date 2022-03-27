Savills adds veteran to industry and logistics team

Savills Ireland has announced the appointment of Jarlath Lynn as a director on the firm’s industrial and logistics team. He joins Savills following 18 years at CBRE working in the sector, and will work alongside fellow Savills director, Gavin Butler.

Speaking of his appointment, Lynn said: “I am delighted to be joining such a dynamic and commercially focused company, with excellent pedigree. I look forward to further growing and strengthening the industrial and logistics...