North Docklands office block offers 7,000 sq m of rental space

Following its recent acquisition, real estate investor Mel Sutcliffe’s Quanta Capital is seeking occupiers to let Two Gateway a 7,246 square metre, high quality, modern office in Dublin’s north docklands.

The building on East Wall Road was until recently occupied by the ESB and this rapidly evolving area of the city is home to occupiers such as Facebook, Fenergo, Salesforce, the NTMA, the Central Bank and WeWork.

Two Gateway is close to...