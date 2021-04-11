Subscribe Today
Commercial

Hot online bidding pushes March auction prices 26% above AMV

According to Youbid.ie chief executive Michael O’Connor, steady sales show the pandemic has led to an increased willingness to buy online

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
11th April, 2021
No 3 Captain's Terrace in Kinsale, Co Cork, sold for €562,000 in Youbid.ie’s March auction, up 33 per cent on its advised minimum value

Youbid.ie’s March online property auction saw 91 per cent of all lots sold, with multiple bidders pushing prices, on average, some 26 per cent above reserves.

The success of the auction prompted the platform’s chief executive, Michael O‘Connor, to credit it as a sign of the growing strength of the property market.

The auction saw a three-bedroom, semi-detached 1940s waterfront property in a sought-after...

