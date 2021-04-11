Hot online bidding pushes March auction prices 26% above AMV

Youbid.ie’s March online property auction saw 91 per cent of all lots sold, with multiple bidders pushing prices, on average, some 26 per cent above reserves.

The success of the auction prompted the platform’s chief executive, Michael O‘Connor, to credit it as a sign of the growing strength of the property market.

The auction saw a three-bedroom, semi-detached 1940s waterfront property in a sought-after...