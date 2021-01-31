First-time buyers increase their share of Dublin market as investors retreat

First-time buyers substantially increased their share of the home-buying market in Dublin and Dublin docklands last year while investors’ share of the market dropped sharply.

Meanwhile, single women buyers outnumbered their male counterparts in the broader Dublin market, but single men were more active in the docklands market.

These are among the findings in the latest market surveys by estate agent Owen Reilly of those sales and rental transactions conducted by his firm in 2020.