Dundrum Main Street investment for €545,000

A mixed-use investment on Dundrum’s Main Street in Dublin 14 is guiding €545,000 through agent QRE Real Estate Advisers.

The high-profile two-storey mixed-use investment extends to about 267 square metres (gross internal area) and is for sale via Digital Private Treaty using the Offr platform.

The ground floor, which spans some 164 square metres, requires refurbishment. It is currently vacant, but has the benefit of side access and a rear yard. Subject to planning, the...