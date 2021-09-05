D8 co-living site with planning in the bag for €25 million

Colliers and Cushman & Wakefield have been instructed to sell a prime residential city centre development site with the benefit of planning permission for a 378-bed co-living scheme.

The joint agents are guiding €25 million for the site which is located midway along Cork Street in Dublin 8 and comprises 0.45 hectares (or 1.1 acres) with full planning permission for a co-living scheme.

The property is located on the northern side of Cork Street opposite Weaver Park, a...