City centre development opportunity in Dublin’s ‘coolest neighbourhood’

A trinity of property owners have come together to offer a substantial corner block in Blackpitts in Dublin 8 to the market for sale by private treaty by Quinn Agnew. The block, currently in a series of industrial/office buildings, offers a prime opportunity to redevelop as residential accommodation, according to the agent.

Blackpitts was named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world to live in 2021 by TimeOut magazine. It is situated between Clanbrassil...